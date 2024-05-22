7 reasons why cooking food in aluminum vessels can be harmful

Lifestyle
Aluminum has the potential to leach into food, particularly when cooking acidic or salty dishes. This leaching increases with higher temperatures and longer cooking times.
High levels of aluminum in the body have been linked to various health issues, including neurological disorders like Alzheimer's disease.
Aluminum reacts with acidic foods, such as tomatoes, vinegar, and citrus fruits, causing more significant leaching of the metal into the food.
Continuous use of aluminum cookware can result in long-term exposure to aluminum, which may accumulate in the body and lead to health issues.
Aluminum cookware can develop pits and scratches over time, especially if abrasive cleaning methods or utensils are used.
While the body can tolerate small amounts of aluminum, excessive exposure can lead to aluminum toxicity.
Certain populations may be more vulnerable to the health effects of aluminum exposure, including infants, young children, pregnant women, and individuals with kidney disease.