Janhvi Kapoor's makeup for Sequin outfits

Makeup shades with sequin saree

Choose colors that complement the sequin outfit. You can choose shades of pink, bronze, and gold with a sequin saree.

Concealer + Foundation as per skin tone

For a flawless base, choose a concealer and foundation that matches your skin tone, like Janhvi Kapoor. Use a highlighter with a sequin dress.

Makeup with sequin outfit

Brown, beige, and olive shades can be picked with a green or blue dress. Choose fuchsia or emerald green with a silver look.

Bold makeup with sequin dress

Choose a subtle highlighter and contour for a nude makeup look, and a more defined contour for a bold look. Choose any shade of nude pink lipstick.

Eye makeup with sequin outfit

Make your eye makeup shimmery with a shimmery dress. Thin eyeliner for a subtle look, winged or smokey eye for a dramatic look.

Glittery eyeshadow will do wonders

If you want to shine at a cocktail party, glittery eyeshadow will enhance your look. You can also use brown kajal instead of black.

Choose nude shade lipstick

You should choose a nude brown lipstick with a golden to metallic lehenga or saree. This will enhance your makeup look.

