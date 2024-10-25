Lifestyle
Choose colors that complement the sequin outfit. You can choose shades of pink, bronze, and gold with a sequin saree.
For a flawless base, choose a concealer and foundation that matches your skin tone, like Janhvi Kapoor. Use a highlighter with a sequin dress.
Brown, beige, and olive shades can be picked with a green or blue dress. Choose fuchsia or emerald green with a silver look.
Choose a subtle highlighter and contour for a nude makeup look, and a more defined contour for a bold look. Choose any shade of nude pink lipstick.
Make your eye makeup shimmery with a shimmery dress. Thin eyeliner for a subtle look, winged or smokey eye for a dramatic look.
If you want to shine at a cocktail party, glittery eyeshadow will enhance your look. You can also use brown kajal instead of black.
You should choose a nude brown lipstick with a golden to metallic lehenga or saree. This will enhance your makeup look.