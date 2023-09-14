Lifestyle

14-Sep-2023, 03:52:30 pm

7 ways to prevent Nipah Virus infection

Animals can spread Nipah virus to humans. Many nations in South and Southeast Asia have had Nipah virus outbreaks. Here are seven Nipah virus prevention methods.

Image credits: Getty

Avoid Raw Palm Sap (Toddy)

Fruit bat saliva and urine contain nipah virus. Drinking raw date palm sap can infect you. Cook or pasteurise palm sap before eating.
 

Image credits: Getty

Practice Good Hand Hygiene

Please wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after touching animals or their environments. Use sanitiser with at least 60% alcohol.
 

Image credits: Getty

Cook and Handle Food Safely

Ensure that fruits and vegetables are washed thoroughly before consumption. Also, avoid consuming fruits that may have been partially eaten by animals.

Image credits: Getty

Use Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)

Caring for Nipah virus-infected patients should use appropriate PPE, including gloves, masks, gowns, and goggles, to prevent exposure to bodily fluids.
 

Image credits: Getty

Avoid Contact with Infected Animals

Nipah virus is often transmitted from fruit bats (flying foxes) to humans through direct contact with their saliva, urine, or faeces. 

Image credits: Getty

Stay Informed

Stay updated on the latest information about Nipah virus outbreaks in your region. Follow the guidance of local health authorities to minimize the risk of infection.
 

Image credits: Getty

Practice Respiratory Hygiene

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or elbow when coughing or sneezing. Dispose of tissues properly and wash your hands afterwards.

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One