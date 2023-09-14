Lifestyle

Neem to Aloe Vera-7 Natural Ways To Remove Dandruff

Dandruff can be an annoying and embarrassing scalp condition, but you can try several natural remedies to help reduce and remove dandruff. 

Baking Soda

Baking soda can help exfoliate the scalp and reduce dandruff. Wet your hair, then rub a handful of baking soda into your scalp, rinse thoroughly.

Neem (Indian Lilac)

Neem has antifungal and antibacterial properties that make it effective against dandruff. Boil neem leaves in water, strain the liquid, and use it as a rinse after shampooing. 

Lemon Juice

Lemon juice's acidity balances scalp pH and reduces dandruff. Apply fresh lemon juice and water to your scalp. Leave on 5-10 minutes, then rinse well. 

Tea Tree Oil

Add a few drops of tea tree oil to your shampoo and use it daily to treat dandruff. Some people are sensitive to undiluted tea tree oil, so patch test beforehand.

Coconut Oil

Coconut oil has moisturizing and antimicrobial properties. Massage warm coconut oil into your scalp, leave it on for an hour or more, and then wash your hair as usual. 
 

Apple Cider Vinegar (ACV)

Natural anti-fungal qualities in ACV help fight dandruff yeast. Application: Mix equal parts water and ACV, leave on scalp for 15-20 minutes, rinse completely. 

Aloe Vera

Aloe vera has soothing and anti-inflammatory properties. Apply fresh aloe vera gel to your scalp, leave it on for 15-20 minutes, then rinse thoroughly.
 

