14-Sep-2023, 01:36:01 pm

7 easy steps to achieve longer and thicker hair

1. Healthy Diet

Proper nutrition is fundamental for hair growth. Incorporate foods rich in vitamins, minerals, and proteins, such as leafy greens, eggs, salmon, nuts, and whole grains.

2. Scalp Care

Regularly massage your scalp to stimulate blood circulation and distribute natural oils. Avoid using hot water when washing your hair, as it can strip away essential oils.

3. Trim Your Hair

Regular trims every 6-8 weeks can help get rid of split ends and prevent further breakage, allowing your hair to grow longer without hindrance.

4. Gentle Shampoo and Conditioner

Choose a sulfate-free, gentle shampoo and conditioner suited to your hair type. Overwashing can strip away natural oils, so aim for washing every 2-3 days or as needed.

5. Avoid Heat Styling

Excessive use of heat styling tools like flat irons and curling wands can damage your hair.

6. Deep Conditioning

Apply deep conditioning treatment at least once a week to keep your hair hydrated and prevent dryness and breakage. 

7. Avoid Tight Hairstyles

Tight hairstyles like ponytails, braids, or buns can stress your hair and lead to breakage. Opt for looser styles and use hair ties that don't snag or pull.

