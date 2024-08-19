Why do you feel dizzy after eating popcorn?

Lifestyle
Popcorn sold at theaters or pre-packaged is high in salt. Excessive sodium can lead to dehydration and a temporary drop in blood pressure, which may cause dizziness.
Popcorn, particularly if it's heavily buttered or sweetened, can cause rapid spikes and drops in blood sugar levels. This fluctuation can sometimes lead to feelings of dizziness.
Some individuals may have sensitivities to certain ingredients in flavored or pre-packaged popcorn, such as artificial flavorings or preservatives, which can cause dizziness.
Eating a large amount of popcorn in one sitting can lead to indigestion and a feeling of fullness that might cause discomfort or dizziness.
If the popcorn is consumed with a caffeinated beverage, the combined effect of caffeine and the large volume of popcorn could contribute to dizziness.