7 vital nutrients and their dietary sources

Here are 7 essential nutrients for the body, along with 7 foods that provide each nutrient.

Carbohydrates

Some carbohydrate rich foods are: Whole grains (brown rice, whole wheat bread), oats, sweet potatoes, beans, lentils, bananas, apples, and vegetables.

Fibre

Some fibre rich foods are: Broccoli, spinach, beans, oats, chia seeds, flaxseeds, apples, pears, whole wheat breads, brown rice.

Protein

Some protein rich foods are: Chicken, peanuts, tofu, lentils, beans, cottage cheese, Greek yogurt, eggs, salmon, almonds.

Iron

Some iron rich foods are: Red meat, spinach, lentils, beans, tofu, quinoa, cereals, pumpkin seeds, and dried apricots.

Calcium

Some calcium rich foods are: Dairy products (milk, cheese, yogurt), leafy greens, tofu, almonds, and plant-based milk alternatives (almond milk, soy milk).

Vitamin C

Some vitamin C rich foods are: Citrus fruits (oranges, lemons), strawberries, kiwi, guava, bell peppers, broccoli, and tomatoes.

Potassium

Some potassium rich foods are: Bananas, potatoes (with skin), sweet potatoes, spinach, oranges, beans (kidney beans, black beans), and tomatoes.

