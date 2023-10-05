Lifestyle

05-Oct-2023, 02:03:59 pm

Rosogolla to Sondesh: 7 MUST try Bengali sweets

Rosogolla to Sondesh are 7 MUST try Bengali sweets, each offering a unique taste and texture, celebrating the rich culinary heritage of Bengal

Image credits: Getty

Lobongo Lotika

Lobongo Lotika is a deep-fried pastry filled with sweet khoya (condensed milk) and flavored with cardamom. It's often sealed with a clove, giving it a unique, aromatic touch

Image credits: Instagram

Patisapta

Patisapta is a traditional Bengali dessert resembling a thin, crepe-like pancake. It's typically filled with a sweet coconut and jaggery mixture, rolled up

Image credits: Instagram

Malpua

Malpua is a fried pancake made from a batter of flour, milk, and mashed bananas or coconut. It's soaked in sugar syrup, resulting in crispy, sweet dish

Image credits: Getty

Sondesh

Sondesh is a milk-based sweet. It's prepared by curdling milk, forming it into delicate, often flavored patties, flavors of cardamom or saffron enhance taste

Image credits: Instagram

Rosogolla

Rosogolla features soft, spongy cottage cheese balls soaked in a light sugar syrup. Its melt-in-the-mouth texture and subtle sweetness make it a beloved dessert

Image credits: Getty

Payesh

Payesh is a Bengali rice pudding, similar to kheer. It's cooked with fragrant ghee, rice, and milk, sweetened with jaggery or sugar, and often garnished with cardamom and nuts

Image credits: YouTube

Baked Rosogolla

This variation of Rosogolla is gently baked after being soaked in sugar syrup. The baking process gives it a unique texture and caramelized flavor

Image credits: Instagram
Find Next One