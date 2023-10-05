Rosogolla to Sondesh: 7 MUST try Bengali sweets

Lifestyle
Rosogolla to Sondesh are 7 MUST try Bengali sweets, each offering a unique taste and texture, celebrating the rich culinary heritage of Bengal
Lobongo Lotika is a deep-fried pastry filled with sweet khoya (condensed milk) and flavored with cardamom. It's often sealed with a clove, giving it a unique, aromatic touch
Patisapta is a traditional Bengali dessert resembling a thin, crepe-like pancake. It's typically filled with a sweet coconut and jaggery mixture, rolled up
Malpua is a fried pancake made from a batter of flour, milk, and mashed bananas or coconut. It's soaked in sugar syrup, resulting in crispy, sweet dish
Sondesh is a milk-based sweet. It's prepared by curdling milk, forming it into delicate, often flavored patties, flavors of cardamom or saffron enhance taste
Rosogolla features soft, spongy cottage cheese balls soaked in a light sugar syrup. Its melt-in-the-mouth texture and subtle sweetness make it a beloved dessert
Payesh is a Bengali rice pudding, similar to kheer. It's cooked with fragrant ghee, rice, and milk, sweetened with jaggery or sugar, and often garnished with cardamom and nuts
This variation of Rosogolla is gently baked after being soaked in sugar syrup. The baking process gives it a unique texture and caramelized flavor