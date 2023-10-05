Lifestyle

05-Oct-2023, 03:03:12 pm

Kiwi to Avocado-7 fruits for glowing, youthful-healthy skin

Maintaining healthy skin involves a combination of skincare practices and a balanced diet. Here are seven fruits that promote healthy skin due to their nutrient-rich properties

Image credits: Freepik

Papaya

Papaya has vitamin A and enzymes like papain, which can help exfoliate dead skin cells and promote a brighter complexion. It also has vitamin C for collagen production.
 

Image credits: Freepik

Avocado

Healthy monounsaturated fats in avocado keep skin moisturised and supple. It also includes vitamin E, an antioxidant that protects the skin.
 

Image credits: Freepik

Kiwi

Kiwi is a vitamin C powerhouse, providing more per serving than many other fruits. This vitamin helps with collagen production and protects against skin damage caused by UV rays.
 

Image credits: Freepik

Watermelon

Watermelon is hydrating due to its high water content, which maintain skin moisture. It also contains lycopene, a powerful antioxidant that may protect the skin from UV damage.
 

Image credits: Freepik

Oranges

Oranges are packed with vitamin C, essential for collagen production, a protein that keeps your skin firm and youthful. Vitamin C also helps protect the skin from UV damage.
 

Image credits: Freepik

Berries

Berries like are rich in antioxidants, particularly vitamin C and phytonutrients. These antioxidants help combat free radicals, damaging skin cells and accelerating ageing.
 

Image credits: Freepik

Bananas

Bananas are rich in vitamins A, B6, and C, as well as potassium. These nutrients can help hydrate the skin, promote a healthy pH balance, and reduce the appearance of blemishes.
 

Image credits: Freepik
Find Next One