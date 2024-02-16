7 stunning places to visit in India this March

Lifestyle
March offers mild temperatures and clear skies, perfect for exploring attractions like the Tiger Hill, Batasia Loop, and sampling aromatic Darjeeling tea.
With the onset of spring, it comes alive with lush greenery, making it easier to spot wildlife during safaris. Explore Ranthambore Fort and enjoy thrilling wildlife encounters.
March offers pleasant weather for exploring the mesmerizing temples, palaces, and boulder-strewn landscapes that make Hampi a photographer's paradise.
March is an ideal time to visit Jaipur, with pleasant weather for exploring attractions like Amber Fort, City Palace, and Hawa Mahal, & witnessing the vibrant festivities of Holi.
Picturesque hill station known for tea plantations, mist-covered valleys. March brings cool temperatures and blooming flowers, making it an ideal time for leisurely walk.
Charming hill station renowned for its lush coffee plantations, misty hills, and cascading waterfalls. March is the perfect time, with mild temperatures and blooming flowers.
Explore vibrant marine life while snorkeling, unwind on sun-kissed beaches, and discover islands' rich biodiversity at places like Neil Island, Havelock Island, and Ross Island.