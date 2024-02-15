Lifestyle

Beagle to Boxer-7 most naughtiest dog breeds

Here are seven dog breeds that are often associated with being playful, energetic, or even mischievous.

Image credits: Freepik

Boxer

Boxers are playful and energetic dogs with a clownish personality. They can be prone to jumping and playful mouthing, especially when young.
 

Image credits: Freepik

French Bulldog

Frenchies are playful and affectionate dogs with charming personalities. They enjoy playtime and social interactions but may exhibit stubborn or attention-seeking behaviours.

Image credits: Freepik

Beagle

Beagles are friendly and curious dogs with a keen sense of smell. They are known for their stubbornness and tendency to follow their noses, sometimes getting them into trouble.

Image credits: Freepik

Pug

Pugs are playful and affectionate dogs with a mischievous streak. They enjoy being the centre of attention and may engage in attention-seeking behaviours like barking or jumping.
 

Image credits: Freepik

Jack Russell Terrier

Jack Russells are highly energetic and intelligent dogs. They have a strong prey drive and love to dig, chase, and explore.

Image credits: Freepik

Siberian Husky

Huskies are known for their independent and mischievous nature. They have a high energy level and a strong prey drive, which leads to escape attempts or destructive behaviour.
 

Image credits: Freepik

Cocker Spaniel

Cocker Spaniels are cheerful and affectionate dogs known for their playful nature.

Image credits: Freepik
Find Next One