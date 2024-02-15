7 ways to control blood pressure without medication

Lifestyle
Opt for a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and low-fat dairy while limiting saturated fats and cholesterol.
Keep track of your blood pressure at home and follow up with your healthcare provider regularly for check-ups and adjustments to your treatment plan.
Drink alcohol in moderation, which means up to one drink per day for women and up to two drinks per day for men.
Reduce salt consumption by choosing low-sodium options and avoiding processed foods high in sodium.
Aim for a body mass index (BMI) within the healthy range by combining a balanced diet with regular exercise.
Practice relaxation techniques like deep breathing, meditation, or yoga to reduce stress levels and lower blood pressure.
Engage in physical activity for at least 30 minutes most days of the week, such as brisk walking, swimming, or cycling.