Lifestyle

7 ways to control blood pressure without medication

Image credits: Getty

Healthy Diet:

Opt for a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and low-fat dairy while limiting saturated fats and cholesterol.

Image credits: google

Regular Monitoring:

Keep track of your blood pressure at home and follow up with your healthcare provider regularly for check-ups and adjustments to your treatment plan.

Image credits: Getty

Limit Alcohol:

Drink alcohol in moderation, which means up to one drink per day for women and up to two drinks per day for men.

Image credits: Getty

Limit Sodium Intake:

Reduce salt consumption by choosing low-sodium options and avoiding processed foods high in sodium.
 

Image credits: Getty

Maintain a Healthy Weight:

Aim for a body mass index (BMI) within the healthy range by combining a balanced diet with regular exercise.
 

Image credits: Getty

Manage Stress:

Practice relaxation techniques like deep breathing, meditation, or yoga to reduce stress levels and lower blood pressure.
 

Image credits: Getty

Regular Exercise:

Engage in physical activity for at least 30 minutes most days of the week, such as brisk walking, swimming, or cycling.
 

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One