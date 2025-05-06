While everyone applies mehndi on their hands, try something different this time with simple and new mehndi designs on your feet.
This design with a mesh pattern and flowers enhances the beauty of the feet. Women with wider feet can choose this. It gives a very lovely look.
If you want Bridal Leg Mehndi, instead of elaborate designs, choose a Pakistani style mehndi. It features minimal design with no space left, giving a very attractive look.
It features lace-like detailing on the edges of the feet. It looks very pretty. By applying such mehndi, you flaunt both tradition and fashion.
If you want to apply mehndi on your full feet, you can try intricate and detailed designs like peacocks, petals, and traditional Rajasthani or Gujarati patterns.
If you are bored with bangles, Arabic, and the same flower-leaf designs, you can try rose 3D work mehndi this time.
Mandala art mehndi design never goes out of fashion. It makes the feet look royal. If you mostly wear suits, choose this to enhance your fashion statement.
Kiara Advani's Met Gala Debut
Sania Mirza's Earrings Under Rs.250
Unique Bangles for Vat Savitri Vrat
6 Stunning Nail Art Designs for Your Wedding Day