English

New mehndi designs on your feet

While everyone applies mehndi on their hands, try something different this time with simple and new mehndi designs on your feet.

lifestyle May 06 2025
Author: Srishti ms Image Credits:Pinterest
English

Mesh pattern mehendi

This design with a mesh pattern and flowers enhances the beauty of the feet. Women with wider feet can choose this. It gives a very lovely look.

Image credits: Pinterest
English

Bridal Leg Mehndi,

If you want Bridal Leg Mehndi, instead of elaborate designs, choose a Pakistani style mehndi. It features minimal design with no space left, giving a very attractive look.

Image credits: Pinterest
English

Lace work mehndi

 It features lace-like detailing on the edges of the feet. It looks very pretty. By applying such mehndi, you flaunt both tradition and fashion.

Image credits: Pinterest
English

Rajasthani mehndi

If you want to apply mehndi on your full feet, you can try intricate and detailed designs like peacocks, petals, and traditional Rajasthani or Gujarati patterns.

Image credits: Pinterest
English

Bel mehndi design

 If you are bored with bangles, Arabic, and the same flower-leaf designs, you can try rose 3D work mehndi this time.

Image credits: Pinterest
English

Mandala art mehndi

Mandala art mehndi design never goes out of fashion. It makes the feet look royal. If you mostly wear suits, choose this to enhance your fashion statement.

Image credits: Pinterest

Kiara Advani's Met Gala Debut

Sania Mirza's Earrings Under Rs.250

Unique Bangles for Vat Savitri Vrat

6 Stunning Nail Art Designs for Your Wedding Day