7 simple and elegant mehendi designs for Karwa Chauth 2024

Looking for special mehndi designs for Karwa Chauth? From floral, minimalist, and round tikki to 3D designs, explore stunning mehndi patterns to adorn your hands.

3D Mehndi Design for Back Hand

This 3D mehndi design is currently used in bridal, vine, and Arabic mehndi designs. You can also try it for Karwa Chauth.

Floral Mehndi Design

Floral mehndi looks beautiful on hands. Try this unique design, different from round tikki, vine, Arabic, and other mehndi designs.

Minimal Mehndi Design

Minimal mehndi is currently trending. If you don't like heavy or vine mehndi, this design will enhance your hand's beauty.

Round Tikki Mehndi Design

If you like filled mehndi with a round tikki, you can combine both preferences with this design.

Butterfly Mehndi Design

You can create butterflies with this mehndi design, which will look great on your long, beautiful hands.

Backhand Minimal Mehndi Design

Get compliments with this simple and minimal backhand mehndi design. It's currently very trendy.

Circle Mehndi Design

This mehndi design can be applied on both front and back hands, perfect for your Karwa Chauth look.

