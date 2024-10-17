7 simple and elegant mehendi designs for Karwa Chauth 2024

Lifestyle
Looking for special mehndi designs for Karwa Chauth? From floral, minimalist, and round tikki to 3D designs, explore stunning mehndi patterns to adorn your hands.
This 3D mehndi design is currently used in bridal, vine, and Arabic mehndi designs. You can also try it for Karwa Chauth.
Floral mehndi looks beautiful on hands. Try this unique design, different from round tikki, vine, Arabic, and other mehndi designs.
Minimal mehndi is currently trending. If you don't like heavy or vine mehndi, this design will enhance your hand's beauty.
If you like filled mehndi with a round tikki, you can combine both preferences with this design.
You can create butterflies with this mehndi design, which will look great on your long, beautiful hands.
Get compliments with this simple and minimal backhand mehndi design. It's currently very trendy.
This mehndi design can be applied on both front and back hands, perfect for your Karwa Chauth look.