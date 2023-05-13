Lifestyle

7 refreshing mocktails to beat summer heat

Watermelon mojito is perfect to beat the summer heat. From Watermelon mojito to hibiscus cooler, here are 7 refreshing mocktails.

Hibiscus cooler

This mocktail is known for its refreshing flavour and vibrant colour, making it a perfect summer cooling drink addition.

Peach bellini mocktail

It is made by blending fresh peaches with orange juice and honey. Peaches are in season during the summer months.

Pineapple coconut cooler

It is perfect for summer and is made by mixing pineapple chunks with coconut water and a splash of lime juice, served with chilled ice.

Lemon lavender fizz

With a distinct floral flavour, it is apt for summer and made with lavender flowers, lemon, honey, and sparkling water served with ice to beat the summer heat.

Cucumber mint cooler

Cucumbers are refreshing and the perfect addition to a summer mocktail. This mocktail is made by blending cucumber with mint leaves and lime juice.

Blueberry lemonade

Blueberry lemonade is a summer staple mocktail made by blending blueberries with lemon juice and honey.

