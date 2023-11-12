Lifestyle

Gulab Jamun to Barfi-7 desserts to serve on Diwali dinner

Laddoo

Laddoo are round sweets made from gram flour (Besan), semolina (Sooji/Rava), or chickpea flour (chana flour).

Jalebi

Spirals of wheat flour batter dipped in sugar syrup flavoured with saffron and deep-fried. Jalebis have a lovely crunch, are sticky and delicious.

Gulab Jamun

Deep-fried dumplings dipped in sugar syrup and produced from either milk powder or reduced milk (khoya). They frequently include cardamom flavouring and chopped nuts as a garnish.

Kheer

A traditional rice pudding with cardamom flavouring prepared with rice, milk and sugar. It is frequently topped with chopped nuts, including pistachios and almonds.

Rasgullas

Rasgullas are boiling cottage cheese balls that are spongy and soft, then dipped in sugar syrup. Rasgullas are a well-liked dessert in Bengal.

Besan Ladoo

Round, sweet treats made from roasted gram flour (besan), ghee, and sugar. They are often flavored with cardamom and garnished with chopped nuts.

Barfi

Condensed milk and sugar are combined to make this rich, sweet treat. It has a variety of flavours, including almond, pistachio, coconut, and more.

