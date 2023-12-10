Honey to Maple Syrup: 7 natural sweeteners that can replace Sugar

Lifestyle
Honey to Maple Syrup, explore these 7 natural sweeteners as sugar alternatives
Honey is a natural sweetener with a rich flavor. It contains small amounts of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Keep in mind that it is still high in calories
It adds a distinct flavor to dishes and contains some minerals like manganese and zinc. Choose 100% pure maple syrup for the best nutritional benefits
Stevia is a zero-calorie sweetener extracted from the leaves of the Stevia rebaudiana plant. It is much sweeter than sugar, so only a small amount is needed
Molasses is a byproduct of the sugar refining process and is rich in minerals like iron, calcium, and potassium. It has a strong, robust flavor
Agave nectar is derived from the sap of the agave plant. It is sweeter than sugar, so you can use less of it. However, it is relatively high in fructose, so use in moderation
Coconut sugar is made from the sap of coconut palm trees. It has a caramel-like flavor and contains small amounts of nutrients like iron, zinc, and antioxidants
Date sugar is made from dried, ground dates. It retains the fiber content of dates, providing some nutritional benefits