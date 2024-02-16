Lifestyle

7 popular Indian snacks for weekend party

For a weekend party with friends and family, here are seven popular Indian snacks that are sure to be a hit.

Samosas

These crispy, deep-fried pastries filled with spicy potato, peas, and sometimes minced meat are a favourite snack across India.

Pakoras

Pakoras get made with a spicy besan batter with veggies like onion, eggplant, potato, cauliflower and paneer.

Chaat

Chaat is a popular street food snack in India that combines various ingredients like crispy fried dough, boiled potatoes, chickpeas, yogurt, and chutneys. 

Aloo Tikki Chaat

Aloo Tikki chaat, made from crispy fried potatoes, is flavoured with spices with a sweet and sour date and tamarind sauce.

Dhokla

Dhokla is a steamed savoury cake made from fermented rice and chickpea flour batter. It's light, fluffy, and tangy, making it a refreshing snack option. 

Chicken Tikka

Chicken tikka is a popular appetizer made by marinating boneless chicken pieces in a mixture of yoghurt and spices and then grilling or baking until charred and cooked through.

Paneer Tikka

Paneer tikka is a flavorful appetizer made by marinating paneer cubes in a spiced yogurt marinade and then grilling or baking until charred.

