India's Aloo Baingan listed among worst food, other dishes rank here
Image credits: Instagram
Hákarl topped the list of worst food items and was ranked 1.8
Image credits: Instagram
Ramen Burger was ranked second with 1.9 rating.
Image credits: Instagram
Yerushalmi Kugel took the third spot and was rated 2.0
Image credits: Instagram
Kalvsylta was listed forth and was ranked 2.2
Image credits: Instagram
Sklandrausis took the fifth spot and was rated 2.2
Image credits: Instagram
India's Aloo Baingan was on 60th place and was rated 2.7
Image credits: Instagram
