7 enchanting villages to visit in Scotland THIS August

Explore Scotland's enchanting villages this August, where stunning landscapes and rich history combine to create a magical escape in picturesque settings

Portree

Portree, charming capital of Isle of Skye, is renowned for its picturesque harbor, colorful houses. Enjoy local seafood, explore nearby Fairy Pools

Aberfeldy

Nestled on banks of River Tay, Aberfeldy offers tranquil escape with its scenic landscapes and historical sites. Visit the Dewar's Aberfeldy Distillery for a taste of local whisky

Pitlochry

Pitlochry is a delightful village surrounded by lush forests, rolling hills, Famous for Victorian architecture and nearby Edradour Distillery is perfect for outdoor enthusiasts

St. Andrews

Known globally as home of golf, St. Andrews combines historical charm with coastal beauty. Explore the ancient ruins of St. Andrews Cathedral

Plockton

Plockton, a small village on the west coast, is celebrated for its stunning sea views and palm trees. It's an ideal spot for boating and spotting wildlife in a serene setting

Callander

Often referred to as the "Gateway to the Highlands," Callander offers breathtaking views and outdoor activities. Discover nearby Loch Katrine and enjoy picturesque walks

Blairgowrie

Blairgowrie, located in heart of rural Perthshire, is perfect for nature lovers. Explore scenic countryside, including the beautiful Rosemount Golf Club and nearby Glamis Castle

