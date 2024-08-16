Raksha Bandhan 2024: Top 7 budget-friendly gift ideas for your sister

Lifestyle
A custom engraved necklace is a personalized gift that adds a personal touch. There are so many options available for gifting your sister a beautiful and customized necklace.
You can gift a beautiful indoor plant to your sister. This is a thoughtful gift with numerous benefits. There is a wide selection of indoor plants that make great gifts.
You can gift her a personalized journal on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in which she can pour her heart out. Writing your thoughts works like therapy.
Mugs have always been a popular and timeless gifting option, haven't they? But nothing beats the charm of a beautiful mug or a stylish sipper.
Girls love scented candles and they get so happy when someone gifts them that. This can be the most thoughtful gift you can give them to make their day more vibrant.
A skincare kit can be the perfect Raksha Bandhan gift for your sister. You can gift her skincare items that are within your budget, such as sheet masks, lip balms, and serums.
Books can be the perfect gift for your sister. Consider gifting them books from their favorite genre or author, and get ready to see the cheerful smile on their face.