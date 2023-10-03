Lifestyle

03-Oct-2023, 05:13:09 pm

7 effects of quitting refined sugar for a week

Giving up refined sugar for a week can have several positive effects on your body and overall well-being. Here are 7 things that may happen

Image credits: Getty

Less Sugar Cravings

Quitting sugar for a week can reduce cravings for it by cutting the cycle of sugar addiction.

Image credits: Getty

Improved Taste

Avoiding refined sugar for a week can improve taste sensitivity to more subtle flavours. So after a week you may find that you enjoy food flavours more.

Image credits: Pexels

Weight Loss

Sugar is a high calorie food substance, so quitting it for a week can lead to short term weight loss.

Image credits: Getty

Better Mood

Excessive sugar can mess up our mood. Avoiding it can contribute to good mood.

Image credits: Getty

Better Digestion

Sugar can also mess up with gut bacteria that helps in digestion. So cutting it out for a week may improve digestion.

Image credits: Getty

Better Skin Health

Refined sugar can cause acne and pimples. Quitting it may lead to clearer and healthier skin.

Image credits: Getty

Stable Blood Sugar

When you quit refined sugar for a week your blood sugar will become more stable, leading to fewer energy spikes and more mental focus.

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One