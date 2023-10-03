7 most famous Indian desserts to satisfy your sweet tooth

Lifestyle
Deep-fried milk dumplings are soaked in fragrant sugar syrup. Its melt-in-the-mouth texture and sweet, floral essence make them a beloved dessert at celebrations and festivals.
Rasgulla is another Bengali delight, featuring soft, spongy cheese balls simmered in sugar syrup. The light, delicate flavor of rasgulla is a favorite across India.
Jalebi is a swirl of deep-fried batter soaked in sugar syrup. These bright orange, crispy, and syrupy spirals are a popular street food and dessert.
Kaju katli, or cashew fudge, is a melt-in-the-mouth treat made with ground cashews, sugar, and ghee. It's often gifted during festivals and celebrations.
Kulfi is India's answer to ice cream, but it's denser and creamier. It comes in various flavors, with the most famous being pistachio and rose.
This classic Indian carrot pudding is made by slow-cooking grated carrots with ghee, milk, sugar, and cardamom. It's comfort food at its finest.
Shahi tukda is a royal dessert that features deep-fried bread soaked in saffron-infused milk and garnished with slivered nuts. It's a true indulgence.