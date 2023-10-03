Lifestyle

03-Oct-2023, 04:43:24 pm

7 most famous Indian desserts to satisfy your sweet tooth

Image credits: Pexels

1. Gulab Jamun:

Deep-fried milk dumplings are soaked in fragrant sugar syrup. Its melt-in-the-mouth texture and sweet, floral essence make them a beloved dessert at celebrations and festivals.

Image credits: Pexels

2. Rasgulla:

Rasgulla is another Bengali delight, featuring soft, spongy cheese balls simmered in sugar syrup. The light, delicate flavor of rasgulla is a favorite across India.

Image credits: Pexels

3. Jalebi:

Jalebi is a swirl of deep-fried batter soaked in sugar syrup. These bright orange, crispy, and syrupy spirals are a popular street food and dessert.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

4. Kaju Katli:

Kaju katli, or cashew fudge, is a melt-in-the-mouth treat made with ground cashews, sugar, and ghee. It's often gifted during festivals and celebrations.

Image credits: Getty

5. Kulfi

Kulfi is India's answer to ice cream, but it's denser and creamier. It comes in various flavors, with the most famous being pistachio and rose.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

6. Gajar Ka Halwa

This classic Indian carrot pudding is made by slow-cooking grated carrots with ghee, milk, sugar, and cardamom. It's comfort food at its finest.

Image credits: Image: Youtube Video still

7. Shahi Tukda

Shahi tukda is a royal dessert that features deep-fried bread soaked in saffron-infused milk and garnished with slivered nuts. It's a true indulgence.

Image credits: Image: Youtube Video still
