03-Oct-2023, 04:37:21 pm

7 vital steps for earthquake safety

Earthquakes can strike unexpectedly. In this guide, explore 7 essential steps to ensure your safety and minimize damage during seismic events.

Image credits: Getty

Create an Emergency Kit

Assemble a supply of water, non-perishable food, flashlights, batteries, and first-aid supplies to sustain you for at least three days.

Image credits: Pexels

Family Communication Plan

Establish a meeting place outside your home, designate an out-of-town contact, and ensure everyone in your household knows the plan.

Image credits: Getty

Know Gas and Electrical Shut-Off

Learn how to turn off the gas and electricity in your home. In the event of a leak or damage, shutting off these utilities can prevent fires and explosions.

Image credits: Getty

Stay Informed

Monitor seismic activity through a reputable earthquake app or service to receive timely alerts and stay updated on safety recommendations.

Image credits: Getty

Know Safe Zones

Identify sturdy furniture and safe spots within each room, such as under a table or against an interior wall, to take cover during shaking.

Image credits: Getty

Secure Heavy Items

Anchor tall furniture, appliances, and fragile items to prevent them from falling during an earthquake, reducing injury risk and property damage.

Image credits: Pexels

Prepare Evacuation Plan

Identify multiple evacuation routes from your home and community, establish meeting points, and ensure all family members are familiar with these plans.

Image credits: Getty
