Lifestyle

6 things to avoid immediately after meals

Image credits: Getty

Heavy Exercise

 Avoid intense or rigorous physical activity immediately after eating as it diverts blood flow away from the digestive system, which can hinder the digestion process.

Image credits: Getty

Smoking

Smoking right after meals can increase the risk of developing stomach ulcers and certain digestive issues due to the effects of nicotine on the digestive system.

Image credits: Getty

Sleeping

Lying down or sleeping right after a meal can lead to acid reflux or heartburn. It's advisable to wait at least 2-3 hours before lying down.

Image credits: Getty

Consuming Fruits

Eating fruits immediately after a meal can cause bloating and gas as they tend to ferment in the stomach if eaten on top of a full meal. 

Image credits: Getty

Drinking Cold Water

Drinking ice-cold water immediately after a meal can interfere with digestion by solidifying fats, making them harder to digest. Opt for room-temperature water instead.

Image credits: Getty

Taking a Shower

 A hot shower immediately after eating can divert blood flow from the digestive system, slowing down digestion. It's better to wait for some time before taking a shower.

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One