6 things to avoid immediately after meals

Lifestyle
Avoid intense or rigorous physical activity immediately after eating as it diverts blood flow away from the digestive system, which can hinder the digestion process.
Smoking right after meals can increase the risk of developing stomach ulcers and certain digestive issues due to the effects of nicotine on the digestive system.
Lying down or sleeping right after a meal can lead to acid reflux or heartburn. It's advisable to wait at least 2-3 hours before lying down.
Eating fruits immediately after a meal can cause bloating and gas as they tend to ferment in the stomach if eaten on top of a full meal.
Drinking ice-cold water immediately after a meal can interfere with digestion by solidifying fats, making them harder to digest. Opt for room-temperature water instead.
A hot shower immediately after eating can divert blood flow from the digestive system, slowing down digestion. It's better to wait for some time before taking a shower.