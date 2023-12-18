Lifestyle

Money Plant to Aloe Vera-7 Lucky plants for home in 2024

Here are seven plants often thought to bring good vibes.

Lucky Bamboo (Dracaena sanderiana)

This plant symbolizes good luck, fortune, and prosperity in many cultures, especially when placed in the eastern part of a room or home.

Money Plant (Epipremnum aureum)

Also known as Devil's Ivy, it's believed to bring wealth and good luck, especially in financial matters.

Jade Plant (Crassula ovata)

Often associated with prosperity and wealth, it’s believed to invite success and positive energy.

Orchids

Symbolizing love, luxury, and beauty, orchids are believed to bring good luck, especially in relationships.

Snake Plant (Sansevieria)

Known for its ability to purify the air, it’s also considered a bringer of good luck and positive energy.

Peace Lily (Spathiphyllum)

Known for its air-purifying properties, it’s said to bring peace, harmony, and good fortune to a space.

Aloe Vera

Known for its healing properties, it’s believed to bring positivity and protection against negative energy.

