Money Plant to Aloe Vera-7 Lucky plants for home in 2024

Here are seven plants often thought to bring good vibes.
This plant symbolizes good luck, fortune, and prosperity in many cultures, especially when placed in the eastern part of a room or home.
Also known as Devil's Ivy, it's believed to bring wealth and good luck, especially in financial matters.
Often associated with prosperity and wealth, it’s believed to invite success and positive energy.
Symbolizing love, luxury, and beauty, orchids are believed to bring good luck, especially in relationships.
Known for its ability to purify the air, it’s also considered a bringer of good luck and positive energy.
Known for its air-purifying properties, it’s said to bring peace, harmony, and good fortune to a space.
Known for its healing properties, it’s believed to bring positivity and protection against negative energy.