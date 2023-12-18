Lifestyle
Swap out your regular towel for a microfiber one. Microfiber towels absorb moisture quickly and are gentle on your hair, reducing frizz and promoting faster drying.
Before you even reach for the towel, give your hair a gentle shake to remove excess water. This initial step can significantly cut down on drying time.
Invest in a quality hair dryer with adjustable heat and speed settings. Start with higher speed to remove excess water and then switch to medium setting to finish drying process.
Divide your hair into sections before drying. This allows you to focus on smaller portions at a time, ensuring thorough drying without spending excessive time on any one area.
If you have the space, consider using a hooded dryer. These devices distribute heat evenly, allowing you to multitask while your hair dries efficiently.
Conclude your drying session with a blast of cool air. This helps set your style and adds shine while minimizing heat damage.