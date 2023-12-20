Lifestyle

Hampi- The Kishkindha of Ramayana

Kishkindha is a kingdom of Vanaras according to the Hindu epic Ramayana. The kingdom is presently in Karnataka's Hampi.

Importance

Kishkindha is the monkey kingdom ruled by Vali and later by his brother Sugriva, both vanara (monkey) kings.
 

Anegundi

Anegundi (then Kishkindha) is a village in the Gangavathi taluk, Koppal district in Karnataka. It is older than Hampi situated on the northern bank of Tungabhadra River.

Geographical Associations

Hampi's landscape, hills, and Tungabhadra River are thought to correspond to the descriptions in the Ramayana.

Sugriva's Cave

In Hampi, there is a location known as Sugriva's Cave, believed to be the place where Sugriva took refuge during his conflict with Vali.
 

Anjaneyanadri Hill

The Anjanadri Hills lies in Hanumanahalli near to Hampi. It is believed to be the birthplace of Lord Hanuman. 

Hanuman's role

Kishkindha is where Hanuman meets Lord Rama for the first time, pledging his allegiance to the cause of finding Sita.
 

Sugriva becomes the King

After the successful alliance with Sugriva and killing Vali (Bali), Lord Rama crowned him as the king of Kishkindha.
 

