04-Oct-2023, 03:48:03 pm

Is frequent shampooing good?

7 harmful effects of shampooing twice a week

Dry Scalp

Shampooing too often can strip your scalp of its natural oils, leading to dryness, itchiness, and flakiness.

Fading Hair Colour

If you have color-treated hair, frequent shampooing can cause the color to fade more quickly.

Hair Damage

Frequent shampooing can lead to dry and brittle hair, as it removes the natural oils that keep your hair soft and healthy.

Increased Oil Production

Paradoxically, over-shampooing can trigger your scalp to produce more oil to compensate for the loss, making your hair greasier.

Loss of Natural Shine

Frequent shampooing can strip your hair of its natural shine and make it appear dull and lifeless.

Thinning Hair

Excessive shampooing, particularly with aggressive hair products, can weaken hair strands and contribute to hair thinning over time.

