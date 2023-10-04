Lifestyle

04-Oct-2023, 01:58:12 pm

7 plants to grow in your kitchen garden during October

Image credits: Freepik, Pixabay

1. Spinach (Palak):

Spinach is a nutritious leafy green that loves the cooler weather of October. It's easy to grow and provides a continuous harvest of fresh, vitamin-rich leaves.

Image credits: Freepik

2. Coriander (Dhania):

Coriander is a versatile herb used in Indian cuisine. Plant it in October for a constant supply of aromatic leaves and seeds.

Image credits: Freepik

3. Fenugreek (Methi):

Fenugreek leaves and seeds are essential ingredients in Indian cooking. Plant fenugreek seeds in October for a steady source of this flavorful herb.

Image credits: Pixabay

4. Mustard Greens (Sarson ka Saag):

Mustard greens thrive in the Indian climate during October. They are not only delicious but also rich in vitamins and minerals.

Image credits: Pixabay

5. Radish (Mooli):

Radishes are quick-growing vegetables that are perfect for beginners. Plant them in October for a crisp and peppery addition to your salads.

Image credits: Freepik

6. Carrots (Gajar):

Carrots thrive in the Indian climate during October. They are a versatile and nutritious addition to your vegetable garden.

Image credits: Freepik

7. Mint (Pudina):

Mint is a fragrant herb that grows vigorously in cooler weather. Plant it in pots or the ground for fresh leaves to use in teas, chutneys, and more.

Image credits: Freepik
