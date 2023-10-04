Lifestyle
Spinach is a nutritious leafy green that loves the cooler weather of October. It's easy to grow and provides a continuous harvest of fresh, vitamin-rich leaves.
Coriander is a versatile herb used in Indian cuisine. Plant it in October for a constant supply of aromatic leaves and seeds.
Fenugreek leaves and seeds are essential ingredients in Indian cooking. Plant fenugreek seeds in October for a steady source of this flavorful herb.
Mustard greens thrive in the Indian climate during October. They are not only delicious but also rich in vitamins and minerals.
Radishes are quick-growing vegetables that are perfect for beginners. Plant them in October for a crisp and peppery addition to your salads.
Carrots thrive in the Indian climate during October. They are a versatile and nutritious addition to your vegetable garden.
Mint is a fragrant herb that grows vigorously in cooler weather. Plant it in pots or the ground for fresh leaves to use in teas, chutneys, and more.