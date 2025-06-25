5 effective ways to whiten white clothes without bleach

The citric acid in lemon and baking soda remove yellowing and odour from clothes. Wash clothes in a bucket of warm water with half a cup of baking soda and the juice of two lemons.
Plain white vinegar helps remove dirt and odor from white clothes. Mix one cup of vinegar into the water in the washing machine or bucket. Wash it with regular detergent.
Dry washed white clothes directly in the sunlight. Be careful to avoid overdrying so that the clothes do not become stiff.
