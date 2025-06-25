English

5 effective ways to whiten white clothes without bleach

lifestyle Jun 25 2025
Author: Team Asianet Newsable Image Credits:Asianet News
How to Whiten Clothes Without Bleach

Tired of using bleach to whiten your white office shirts, pants, and blazers? Here are five of the best ways to brighten your clothes without bleach.
Lemon and Baking Soda

The citric acid in lemon and baking soda remove yellowing and odour from clothes. Wash clothes in a bucket of warm water with half a cup of baking soda and the juice of two lemons.

Wash with Aspirin Tablets

The salicylic acid in aspirin removes dirt and yellowing. Dissolve 4-5 aspirin tablets in warm water. Soak clothes in it for 5-6 hours. Then wash with a mild detergent.
White Vinegar Will Refresh Color

Plain white vinegar helps remove dirt and odor from white clothes. Mix one cup of vinegar into the water in the washing machine or bucket. Wash it with regular detergent.

The Oldest But Effective Method

Dry washed white clothes directly in the sunlight. Be careful to avoid overdrying so that the clothes do not become stiff.

Hydrogen Peroxide

It is a soft oxidizing agent that restores whiteness without fading color. Mix 1 cup of hydrogen peroxide (3%) in water and soak the clothes in it. Then wash as usual.
