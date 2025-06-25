English

6 easy tips to remove musty smell from bedroom

6 Easy Tricks to Remove Dampness

This problem becomes even more severe during the rainy season or in humid places. Learn 6 easy but effective tricks that will remove dampness and make your room fresh.
Baking Soda Absorbs Odor

Baking soda is a natural deodorizer. Take baking soda in a bowl and keep it near the damp area. It absorbs moisture and odor present in the air. Keep changing it once a week.
Use Charcoal Bags

Place activated charcoal bags in the room. Place them under the bed, in the cupboard, or in corners. These bags can be recharged by keeping them in the sun.

DIY Lemon-Clove Air Freshener

A better home remedy than chemical air fresheners. Add water, lemon pieces, cloves, and cinnamon. Heat it on low flame, it will spread a fresh fragrance throughout the room.

Improve Ventilation

Dampness settles more in closed rooms. Open the windows for 1-2 hours a day. If there is no ventilation, use an exhaust fan or dehumidifier.

Clean Walls and Furniture

The real cause of dampness is mold/fungus formed on the walls and corners. Spray a mixture of equal amounts of white vinegar and water. Clean with brush or cloth after 15 minutes.

Burn Camphor

One more thing, burn camphor in the room for a while every day. It reduces moisture, repels insects, and calms the mind.
