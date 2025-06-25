6 easy tips to remove musty smell from bedroom

Place activated charcoal bags in the room. Place them under the bed, in the cupboard, or in corners. These bags can be recharged by keeping them in the sun.
A better home remedy than chemical air fresheners. Add water, lemon pieces, cloves, and cinnamon. Heat it on low flame, it will spread a fresh fragrance throughout the room.
Dampness settles more in closed rooms. Open the windows for 1-2 hours a day. If there is no ventilation, use an exhaust fan or dehumidifier.
The real cause of dampness is mold/fungus formed on the walls and corners. Spray a mixture of equal amounts of white vinegar and water. Clean with brush or cloth after 15 minutes.
