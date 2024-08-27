Lifestyle

When is Lord Mahakal's Shahi Sawari in Ujjain 2024?

Mahakaleshwar is the third Jyotirlinga

The third of the 12 Jyotirlingas of the country is Mahakaleshwar. It is located in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. Many beliefs and traditions associated with Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga

The ride is taken out in the month of Sawan-Bhado

Every year on all the Mondays of Sawan and the first 2 Mondays of Bhado, the ride of Lord Mahakal is taken out. During this, Baba Mahakal is made to sit in a silver palanquin

Royal ride is special

The ride, which is taken out on the second Monday of Bhado, is called Shahi Sawari. This ride is very special

When is Mahakal Shahi Sawari 2024?

This time the second Monday of Bhado month is falling on 2nd September. Therefore, Baba Mahakal's Shahi Sawari will be taken out on this very day

Coincidence of Somvati Amavasya

Due to the new moon of Bhadrapada month on Monday, 2nd September, the coincidence of Somvati Amavasya is also being created

Find Next One