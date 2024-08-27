Lifestyle
The third of the 12 Jyotirlingas of the country is Mahakaleshwar. It is located in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. Many beliefs and traditions associated with Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga
Every year on all the Mondays of Sawan and the first 2 Mondays of Bhado, the ride of Lord Mahakal is taken out. During this, Baba Mahakal is made to sit in a silver palanquin
The ride, which is taken out on the second Monday of Bhado, is called Shahi Sawari. This ride is very special
This time the second Monday of Bhado month is falling on 2nd September. Therefore, Baba Mahakal's Shahi Sawari will be taken out on this very day
Due to the new moon of Bhadrapada month on Monday, 2nd September, the coincidence of Somvati Amavasya is also being created