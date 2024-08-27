Lifestyle

What is dark matter? 7 things to know about this Energy

Dark matter constitutes 27% of universe. It doesn’t interact with light, making it invisible, yet it’s vital for the gravitational stability of galaxies, shaping the cosmos

Image credits: Freepik/Pixabay

The Invisible Force

Dark matter doesn't interact with electromagnetic forces, making it invisible to telescopes. Its presence is inferred from gravitational effects on visible matter

Image credits: Pixabay

Dark Matter vs. Dark Energy

Dark matter should not be confused with dark energy. While dark matter holds galaxies together, dark energy drives the accelerated expansion of the universe

Image credits: Pixabay

Unidentified Particles

Dark matter is believed to consist of unknown particles, possibly WIMPs (Weakly Interacting Massive Particles). These particles interact weakly with regular matter

Image credits: Pixabay

Crucial for Galaxy Formation

Dark matter’s gravitational pull is essential in the formation and evolution of galaxies. Without dark matter, galaxies as we know them would not exist

Image credits: Freepik

Search for Evidence

Scientists are hunting for direct evidence of dark matter through advanced detectors and particle accelerators. Despite extensive research, no direct detection has been made

Image credits: Freepik

Effects on Cosmic Microwave Background

Dark matter leaves an imprint on the Cosmic Microwave Background (CMB), the afterglow of the Big Bang

Image credits: Freepik

Possible Exotic Forms

Some theories suggest dark matter could be composed of exotic forms of matter, like axions or sterile neutrinos

Image credits: Freepik
