Create a precise middle parting and add a light serum for a finished look. This provides the perfect base for sindoor and adds minimal glamour.
Simply part your hair in the middle and create a braided crown middle part ponytail. Add a flower band or pins to the braid.
Use gel to sleek your hair, create a middle parting, and tie a classic low bun at the back. The sindoor will be clearly visible, and the look will be elegant and traditional.
Create soft waves in your hair, part it in the middle, and pin half of it with a clutch. The simple touch of sindoor with flowing hair will give you a royal feel.
6 Raw Mango Dishes to Beat the Summer Heat
Say goodbye to wrinkles with THESE 5 simple at-home solutions
Chanakya’s wisdom: 7 traits every good husband should have
Can we add black salt in Buttermilk? Check health benefits