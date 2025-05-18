English

5 Easy Center Part Hairstyles for Sindoor

5 Fancy and Trendy Hairstyles

Applying sindoor just got easier! From middle parting to ponytails, these 5 hairstyles will elevate your sindoor look. Learn how to create these 5 fancy and trendy hairstyles.
Image credits: instagram
Mid-Parted Curl Open Hair

Create a precise middle parting and add a light serum for a finished look. This provides the perfect base for sindoor and adds minimal glamour.

Image credits: social media
Braided Crown Middle Part Ponytail

Simply part your hair in the middle and create a braided crown middle part ponytail. Add a flower band or pins to the braid.

Image credits: instagram
Sleek Middle Part Low Bun Hairstyle

Use gel to sleek your hair, create a middle parting, and tie a classic low bun at the back. The sindoor will be clearly visible, and the look will be elegant and traditional. 

Image credits: social media
Half-Clutch Waves with Parting

Create soft waves in your hair, part it in the middle, and pin half of it with a clutch. The simple touch of sindoor with flowing hair will give you a royal feel.

Image credits: instagram
Middle Parting Straight Open Hair

Choose simple straight open hair with a middle parting and no accessories. This hairstyle is ideal for traditional functions and showcasing sindoor.
Image credits: instagram

