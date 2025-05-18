English

Say goodbye to wrinkles with THESE 5 simple at-home solutions

lifestyle May 18 2025
Author: Gargi Chaudhry Image Credits:freepik
Why Home Remedies are Best?

Expensive creams contain chemicals that can harm the skin. Home remedies, being chemical-free, are better for maintaining healthy skin.

Image credits: Getty
1. Aloe Vera Gel

Applying aloe vera gel to the face keeps the skin moisturized and reduces wrinkles. Apply fresh aloe vera gel daily and wash off after 15 minutes.

Image credits: Getty
2. Lemon and Honey for Face

Lemon contains Vitamin C, and honey softens the skin. Applying a mixture of both provides excellent results. Use 2-3 times a week.

Image credits: Freepik
3. Coconut Oil Massage

Massaging your face with coconut oil every night before bed can reduce wrinkles.

Image credits: Freepik
4. Milk and Banana Face Pack

Mash a ripe banana, add a little milk to make a paste, apply to the face, and wash off after 20 minutes. This prevents wrinkles.

Image credits: freepik
5. Rose Water and Sandalwood

Sandalwood reduces wrinkles, and rose water cools the skin. Mix both and use as a face pack.

Image credits: Social media
Remember!

Adequate water and sleep are essential for healthy, wrinkle-free skin.

Image credits: Pinterest

