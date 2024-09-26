Lifestyle

Top 10 facts of Holstein Friesian: The high milk yielding cow breed

Leaders in Milk Production

Holstein-Friesian cows produce over 10,000 liters of milk annually, making them the highest milk-yielding breed globally.

Nutrient-Rich Milk

Their milk is rich in A1 and A2 beta-casein protein, along with essential fats and carbohydrates.

Large Size and Weight

Adult cows weigh between 680-770 kilograms and stand at an average height of 1.45 meters.

Cost-Effective Breeding

These cows efficiently convert feed to milk, making them a preferred choice for dairy farmers.

Adaptable to Climates

Originating in Northern Europe, these cows have adapted to various climates and farming practices worldwide.

Distinctive Black and White

Their unique black and white markings make them easily recognizable.

Long Lifespan

Holstein-Friesian cows have a relatively long lifespan, contributing to their extended milk production years.

Easy to Manage

Their calm temperament makes them suitable for various farming environments.

Genetic Advancements

Breeding advancements have enhanced their milk quality and yield over time.

Global Recognition

Holstein-Friesian cows are prominent in countries like the USA, UK, and India.

