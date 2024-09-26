Top 10 facts of Holstein Friesian: The high milk yielding cow breed

Lifestyle
Holstein-Friesian cows produce over 10,000 liters of milk annually, making them the highest milk-yielding breed globally.
Their milk is rich in A1 and A2 beta-casein protein, along with essential fats and carbohydrates.
Adult cows weigh between 680-770 kilograms and stand at an average height of 1.45 meters.
These cows efficiently convert feed to milk, making them a preferred choice for dairy farmers.
Originating in Northern Europe, these cows have adapted to various climates and farming practices worldwide.
Their unique black and white markings make them easily recognizable.
Holstein-Friesian cows have a relatively long lifespan, contributing to their extended milk production years.
Their calm temperament makes them suitable for various farming environments.
Breeding advancements have enhanced their milk quality and yield over time.
Holstein-Friesian cows are prominent in countries like the USA, UK, and India.