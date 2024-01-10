Suchana Seth case: Son's death raises deeper unanswered questions

India News
The case of Suchana Seth allegedly murdering her four-year-old son has unfolded over the past 48 hours, leaving a trail of shock and questions.
Despite the emerging information, the incident's details remain elusive, raising inquiries about the motive behind a mother's tragic act against her own child.
Seth's arrest with her son's body hidden in luggage exposed the heartbreaking reality. Initial inquiries highlighted her possessiveness toward her child post his birth.
While police assert Seth's motive was to prevent her estranged husband from meeting their son, the reasoning behind such a drastic step remains unclear.
The CEO's trip to Goa and the subsequent alleged murder followed by an abrupt return to Bengaluru in a span of 48 hours remains a puzzling aspect of the case.
Seth's actions, including her social media posts and the use of cough syrup, add complexity to the situation, leaving investigators searching for concrete answers.
The investigation, uncovering more details like the child's cause of death by suffocation and Seth's attempts at self-harm, continues to grapple with perplexing mysteries.