India News

What is IRCTC iPay Autopay? Check new feature to book railway e-ticket

Image credits: Facebook

Book ticket without immediate payment

IRCTC iPay Autopay allows the booking of train tickets without paying money for them immediately. Cashless modes like credit/debit cards, cash cards, e-wallets & UPI are available.

Image credits: social media

Who will benefit from IRCTC iPay?

Those individuals who are booking a railway e-ticket or trying to book a waitlisted normal or Tatkal ticket will benefit the most. No delay in processing the refunds too.

Image credits: Freepik

Benefits of IRCTC iPay

When a person books train tickets through IRCTC iPay Autopay feature, the ticket amount gets temporarily locked in your bank account.

Image credits: Social media

Reserve tickets

Enables an individual to reserve the tickets without paying. The money is automatically deducted when the tickets are confirmed. 

Image credits: Social media

Waitlist Tatkal

If a Tatkal waitlisted e-ticket remains unconfirmed after chart preparation, only applicable charges (cancellation fees, IRCTC convenience fee, and mandate charges) are deducted.

Image credits: Getty

PNR Generation

The user’s bank account will get debited only once the system generates the PNR for the railway ticket. It reduces the payment failure rate.

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One