What is IRCTC iPay Autopay? Check new feature to book railway e-ticket

IRCTC iPay Autopay allows the booking of train tickets without paying money for them immediately. Cashless modes like credit/debit cards, cash cards, e-wallets & UPI are available.
Those individuals who are booking a railway e-ticket or trying to book a waitlisted normal or Tatkal ticket will benefit the most. No delay in processing the refunds too.
When a person books train tickets through IRCTC iPay Autopay feature, the ticket amount gets temporarily locked in your bank account.
Enables an individual to reserve the tickets without paying. The money is automatically deducted when the tickets are confirmed.
If a Tatkal waitlisted e-ticket remains unconfirmed after chart preparation, only applicable charges (cancellation fees, IRCTC convenience fee, and mandate charges) are deducted.
The user’s bank account will get debited only once the system generates the PNR for the railway ticket. It reduces the payment failure rate.