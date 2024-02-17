India News

Rumours of Another Exit

Speculation is rife over ex-MP CM Kamal Nath packing his bags and joining the BJP. If he does, he joins a long list of ex-CMs quitting Congress. 

Ashok Chavan, Maharashtra

The Congress heavyweight and son of former Chief Minister SB Chavan, joined the BJP on February 13

Kiran Kumar Reddy, Andhra Pradesh

The last Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh joined the BJP in April 2023 a month after he quit the Congress.

Capt Amarinder Singh, Punjab

Captain resigned from Congress in November 2021. In September 2022, he joined the BJP after merging his party - the Punjab Lok Congress

SM Krishna, Karnataka

The former External Affairs Minister in UPA government quit the Congress in March 2017 and joined the BJP. 

Digambar Kamat, Goa

Digambar Kamat, in fact, quit the Congress twice. First in 1994, and then in September 2022. In both years, he joined BJP.

Vijay Bahuguna, Uttarakhand

The former Uttarakhand chief minister joined the BJP in May 2016 along with eight former MLAs from the state.

Narayan Dutt Tiwari, UP

Uttarakhand's third CM (2002-2007) and three-time Uttar Pradesh CM, joined the BJP along with his son Rohit Shekhar in January 2017.

Pema Khandu, Arunachal Pradesh

Pema Khandu joined the BJP in December 2016 along with 32 MLAs of the People's Party of Arunachal (PPA).

N Rangasamy, Puducherry

Rangasamy was the first Chief Minister of Puducherry from 2006 to 2008. He quit Congress in 2011 and founded his own party -- All India NR Congress

Gegong Apang, Arunachal Pradesh

Gegong Apang, Arunachal Pradesh's longest serving Chief Minister, quit the Congress in 2003.

