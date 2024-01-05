Why do doctors wear green or blue clothes during surgery?

India News
Green is easy on the eyes and enhances visibility in the bright operating room lights.
It provides a strong contrast against the red of blood, aiding in visual clarity.
Green reduces eye fatigue, allowing surgeons to focus for extended periods
Green is associated with cleanliness and sterility in a medical setting
Green induces a sense of calm and reassurance for both the medical team and patients.
Green is less likely to show stains and is easier to clean, maintaining a hygienic environment in the operating room