Why do doctors wear green or blue clothes during surgery?

Visibility

Green is easy on the eyes and enhances visibility in the bright operating room lights.

Contrast

 It provides a strong contrast against the red of blood, aiding in visual clarity.

Reduced Eye Fatigue

Green reduces eye fatigue, allowing surgeons to focus for extended periods

Sterility

Green is associated with cleanliness and sterility in a medical setting

Psychological Comfort

Green induces a sense of calm and reassurance for both the medical team and patients.

Practicality

Green is less likely to show stains and is easier to clean, maintaining a hygienic environment in the operating room

