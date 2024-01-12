India News

Tiger vs Cheetah: What makes them different?

Image credits: Pexels

Species and Size:

Cheetahs belong to the genus Acinonyx and are smaller in size. Tigers belong to the genus Panthera and are the largest of all big cats.

 

Physical Appearance

Cheetahs have a sleek and aerodynamic body with a distinctive spotted coat. Tigers have a more robust and muscular build with a striped coat.

Speed and Hunting Style

Cheetahs are the fastest land animals, capable of reaching speeds up to 75 miles per hour. Tigers are powerful predators known for their strength and stealth

Habitat

Cheetahs prefer open grasslands and savannas, where their speed and agility are advantageous. Tigers occupy a variety of habitats, including forests, grasslands.

Social Behavior

 CHeetahs are generally more solitary and may form small family groups. Tigers can be solitary.

Geographical Distribution

Cheetahs are found mainly in parts of Africa and some areas in the Middle East. Tigers have a more extensive range, with different subspecies found in various parts of Asia.

