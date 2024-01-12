Tiger vs Cheetah: What makes them different?

India News
Cheetahs belong to the genus Acinonyx and are smaller in size. Tigers belong to the genus Panthera and are the largest of all big cats.
Cheetahs have a sleek and aerodynamic body with a distinctive spotted coat. Tigers have a more robust and muscular build with a striped coat.
Cheetahs are the fastest land animals, capable of reaching speeds up to 75 miles per hour. Tigers are powerful predators known for their strength and stealth
Cheetahs prefer open grasslands and savannas, where their speed and agility are advantageous. Tigers occupy a variety of habitats, including forests, grasslands.
CHeetahs are generally more solitary and may form small family groups. Tigers can be solitary.
Cheetahs are found mainly in parts of Africa and some areas in the Middle East. Tigers have a more extensive range, with different subspecies found in various parts of Asia.