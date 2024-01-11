New 'Ram Kit' promises breakthrough solutions for heart patients

India News
The 'Ram Kit' draws inspiration from the Hindi phrase 'Ram Baan,' symbolizing the ultimate solution to a problem.
Prayagraj's Cantonment hospital takes the lead by distributing the 'Ram Kit' among 5,000 families in Sangam city from January 13.
The 'Ram Kit' comprises three essential medicines: Ecosprin (blood thinner), Rosuvastatin (cholesterol control), and Sorbitrate (enhancing heart function).
Dr. Neeraj Kumar, a senior cardiologist, underlines the significance of naming the kit after Lord Ram due to the universal faith in his name.
Priced at a nominal Rs 7, the 'Ram Kit' is tailored to be accessible to the economically disadvantaged.
While the 'Ram Kit' serves as a valuable resource, Dr. Pandey advises against relying solely on it and staying home in case of chest pain.
The 'Ram Kit' aims to bridge this gap by providing immediate relief, potentially preventing fatalities during transit.