Atal Setu: 7 things to know about India's longest sea bridge

1. Vision for enhanced mobility:

The Prime Minister's focus on improving citizens' "ease of mobility" drives initiatives to fortify urban transport infrastructure and connectivity.

2. Monumental foundation laid:

The foundation stone for this monumental bridge was laid by the Prime Minister in December 2016.

3. Enhancing connectivity and efficiency:

The Atal Setu aims to enhance connectivity, offering expedited access to both Mumbai International Airport and Navi Mumbai International Airport.

4. Toll system and pricing:

A one-way toll for passenger cars is set at Rs 250, with varying charges for return journeys, daily commuters, and frequent travelers.

5. Dramatic reductions in distance and travel time:

The proposed reduction in distance from Panvel (Raigad district) to Sewri (south-central Mumbai) is a significant 15 kilometers.

6. Environmental considerations and technological feats:

Atal Setu incorporates lights designed not to disturb the aquatic environment, showcasing a commitment to environmental sustainability.

7. Structural prowess and material superiority:

The steel used in the bridge's construction surpasses that of the iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris by 17 times, elevating it to the status of a remarkable engineering marvel.

