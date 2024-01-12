Atal Setu: 7 things to know about India's longest sea bridge

India News
The Prime Minister's focus on improving citizens' "ease of mobility" drives initiatives to fortify urban transport infrastructure and connectivity.
The foundation stone for this monumental bridge was laid by the Prime Minister in December 2016.
The Atal Setu aims to enhance connectivity, offering expedited access to both Mumbai International Airport and Navi Mumbai International Airport.
A one-way toll for passenger cars is set at Rs 250, with varying charges for return journeys, daily commuters, and frequent travelers.
The proposed reduction in distance from Panvel (Raigad district) to Sewri (south-central Mumbai) is a significant 15 kilometers.
Atal Setu incorporates lights designed not to disturb the aquatic environment, showcasing a commitment to environmental sustainability.
The steel used in the bridge's construction surpasses that of the iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris by 17 times, elevating it to the status of a remarkable engineering marvel.