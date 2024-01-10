Tata Group to make two Taj-branded hotels in Lakshadweep; Details

India News
Tata Group's hospitality subsidiary, Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) will build two Taj-branded resorts on Suheli and Kadmat islands in Lakshadweep.
It is set to open in 2026. IHCL, the biggest hotel firm in India, sees these signings as evidence of its spirit of innovation and pioneering.
In light of the tense relations between India and the Maldives, this strategic action is in line with the promotion of Lakshadweep as a top tourist destination.
The Taj Suheli will feature 110 rooms, including 60 beach villas & 50 water villas, while the Taj Kadmat will offer 110 rooms, consisting of 75 beach villas & 35 water villas.
Lakshadweep, an enchanting archipelago in the Arabian Sea, is a tropical paradise comprising 36 coral islands. It is a haven for nature enthusiasts and sun-seekers alike.