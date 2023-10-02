India News

02-Oct-2023, 09:22:19 am

Gandhi Jayanti 2023: Know the family of Mahatma Gandhi

Mahatma Gandhi

Gandhi's family was an integral part of his life, and his principles of nonviolence, truth, and civil disobedience were deeply influenced by his upbringing and family values. 

Kasturba Gandhi

Kasturba Gandhi was Gandhi's lifelong partner and supporter in his activism

Harilal Mohandas Gandhi

Harilal Mohandas Gandhi was the eldest son of Mahatma Gandhi and Kasturba Gandhi. 
 

Manilal Mohandas Gandhi

Manilal Mohandas Gandhi was the second son of Mahatma Gandhi and Kasturba Gandhi. 
 

Ramdas Gandhi

Ramdas Gandhi was the thrid son of Mahatma Gandhi and Kasturba Gandhi. 

Devdas Gandhi

Devdas Gandhi was the fourth and youngest son of Mahatama Gandhi. 
 

