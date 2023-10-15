India News

Sikkim floods: IAF's unwavering support, relief deliveries

Indian Air Force at the Forefront

Utilizing their state-of-the-art Chinook and Mi-17 V5 helicopters, the IAF has been conducting critical missions to alleviate the suffering caused by the devastating floods.

Evacuation of Over 1700 Individuals

The rapid response and efficiency of the IAF have ensured the safe evacuation of over 1700 people who were stranded or at risk due to the rising floodwaters.

Induction of Over 200 Personnel for Relief Work

To bolster the ongoing relief operations and support the affected population, the IAF has transported more than 200 additional personnel to the flood-affected areas.

Airlift of Nearly 99 Tonnes of Relief Material

The IAF has made an impressive 200 sorties, delivering close to 99 tonnes of essential relief materials to areas hit hardest by the floods.

Continued Relief Operations

The IAF has made it clear that they are committed to the cause, and their operations will persist for as long as the need for assistance remains.

