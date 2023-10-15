Sikkim floods: IAF's unwavering support, relief deliveries

India News
Utilizing their state-of-the-art Chinook and Mi-17 V5 helicopters, the IAF has been conducting critical missions to alleviate the suffering caused by the devastating floods.
The rapid response and efficiency of the IAF have ensured the safe evacuation of over 1700 people who were stranded or at risk due to the rising floodwaters.
To bolster the ongoing relief operations and support the affected population, the IAF has transported more than 200 additional personnel to the flood-affected areas.
The IAF has made an impressive 200 sorties, delivering close to 99 tonnes of essential relief materials to areas hit hardest by the floods.
The IAF has made it clear that they are committed to the cause, and their operations will persist for as long as the need for assistance remains.