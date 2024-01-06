India News

Republic Day 2024 Parade: Where to buy online, offline tickets

1. Visit IMS or Aamantran Portal

Access the Ministry of Defense's Aamantran portal (aamantran.mod.gov.in/login). Enter Mobile Number Input your mobile number and verify it using the OTP sent to your phone.

2. Complete Personal Details

Fill in essential information such as your name, date of birth, address, and captcha code. Register upon completion.

3. Event Selection

Choose "Republic Day Parade" and upload a valid ID proof.

4. Online Payment

Make a secure online payment for the selected tickets. Retrieve the purchased ticket digitally to your device for entry on the day.

5. Various Locations for Ticket Purchase:

Tickets are available at India Tourism Development Corporation and Delhi Tourism Development Corporation counters.

6. Government Offices

Tickets can be obtained from the Parliament House Reception Office and Government of India Tourist Office on Janpath.

7. Booths and Counters in Specific Locations:

Sena Bhawan, Shastri Bhawan, Jantar Mantar, Pragati Maidan, Parliament House.

8. Valid ID Required

Bring an original photo ID like Aadhaar card, driving license, PAN card, or passport for offline ticket purchases.

