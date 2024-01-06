Republic Day 2024 Parade: Where to buy online, offline tickets

India News
Access the Ministry of Defense's Aamantran portal (aamantran.mod.gov.in/login). Enter Mobile Number Input your mobile number and verify it using the OTP sent to your phone.
Fill in essential information such as your name, date of birth, address, and captcha code. Register upon completion.
Choose "Republic Day Parade" and upload a valid ID proof.
Make a secure online payment for the selected tickets. Retrieve the purchased ticket digitally to your device for entry on the day.
Tickets are available at India Tourism Development Corporation and Delhi Tourism Development Corporation counters.
Tickets can be obtained from the Parliament House Reception Office and Government of India Tourist Office on Janpath.
Sena Bhawan, Shastri Bhawan, Jantar Mantar, Pragati Maidan, Parliament House.
Bring an original photo ID like Aadhaar card, driving license, PAN card, or passport for offline ticket purchases.