A look at PM Modi's grand roadshow in Varanasi

India News
Varanasi turned out in its festive best as Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a mega roadshow this evening in the constituency from where he is seeking a third term.
PM Modi was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the journey that started from the celebrated Banaras Hindu University.
The route was marked with several stops at including Sant Ravidas Gate, Assi, Shivala, Sonarpura, Jangambadi and Godaulia.
The roadshow comes ahead of tomorrow's filing of nomination by PM Modi, who won from the constituency with a huge margin for the time in 2014.
As convoy rolled through roads that turned a sea of saffron with millions of buntings and cutouts, cultural programmes were held and slogans in support of VIP candidate rang out.
Had a vibrant display of cultural richness, featuring shehnai tunes, the resonance of conch shells (shankhnaad), rhythmic drum beats (damru), and the chanting of mantras.
Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai has been fielded by the Congress party against PM Modi in Varanasi, marking Rai's third electoral face-off with PM in a Lok Sabha contest.