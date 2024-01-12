Ayodhya Ram Mandir: 9 things you should know about Ramayan

India News
Rama means “unlimited spiritual pleasure”. Lord Rama is the bestower of that pleasure upon His devotees.
Ramayan has 7 kandas and 24,000 verses. Sage Valmiki wrote the complete Ramayan even before the birth of Lord Rama. By the Lord’s blessings, he could foresee the events.
Lord Rama went into exile at the age of 27 years.
Lord Rama ruled for over 11,000 years in the Treta Yug.
Ayodhya is situated on the bank of the Sarayu river. It originates from a lake or Sarovar (Man Sarovar) therefore it is called Sarayu.
Lakshmana was the incarnation of Anantasesha and Bharata and Shatrughna were incarnations of the personal weapons of Lord Vishnu.
Ravana and Kumbhakarna were Hiranyakashyap and Hiranyaksh in their previous births. In the next birth, they became Shishupal and Dantvakra.
During the 14 years of exile, Lakshman never slept even for a while. Urmila, His wife slept on His part for 14 years.
The bridge to Lanka was 800 miles long, 80 miles wide and it was built just in 5 days by bears and monkeys.