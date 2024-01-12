India News

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: 9 things you should know about Ramayan

Meaning of 'Rama'

Rama means “unlimited spiritual pleasure”. Lord Rama is the bestower of that pleasure upon His devotees.

How many Kandas and verses?

Ramayan has​ 7 kandas and​ 24,000 verses. Sage Valmiki wrote the complete Ramayan even before the birth of Lord Rama. By the Lord’s blessings, he could foresee the events.

How old was Lord Rama when he went into exile?

Lord Rama went into exile at the age of 27 years.
 

How many years did Lord Rama rule?

Lord Rama ruled for over 11,000 years in the Treta Yug. 

Where is Ayodhya situated?

Ayodhya is situated on the bank of the Sarayu river. It originates from a lake or Sarovar (Man Sarovar) therefore it is called Sarayu.
 

Who were actually the brothers of Lord Rama?

Lakshmana was the incarnation of  Anantasesha and Bharata and Shatrughna were incarnations of the personal weapons of Lord Vishnu. 
 

Who were Ravana and Kumbhakarna ?

Ravana and Kumbhakarna were Hiranyakashyap and Hiranyaksh in their previous births. In the next birth, they became Shishupal and Dantvakra.

Lakshman

During the 14 years of exile, Lakshman never slept even for a while. Urmila, His wife slept on His part for 14 years.
 

Rama Setu

The​ ​bridge to Lanka was 800 miles long, 80 miles wide and it was built just in 5 days by bears and monkeys. ​
 

